Blasts in Syria's Homs Ammunition Depot Reported

Published September 20th, 2022 - 06:14 GMT
Explosions at an arms and ammunition depot in the eastern countryside of Homs in Syria were reported on Tuesday.

No official reports have been released regarding the reasons behind the explosions in the ammunition depot in Homs, SOHR revealed.

Local media has not yet receive any information regarding casualties, but added the blasts continued to be heard for several hours.

