Blasts in Syria's Homs Ammunition Depot Reported

Explosions at an arms and ammunition depot in the eastern countryside of Homs in Syria were reported on Tuesday.
No official reports have been released regarding the reasons behind the explosions in the ammunition depot in Homs, SOHR revealed.
#المرصد_السوري— المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) September 20, 2022
لأسباب مجهولة إلى الآن.. انفجارات عنيفة في مستودع للأسلحة والذخائر بريف حمص الشرقيhttps://t.co/wRvjNrxIuN
Local media has not yet receive any information regarding casualties, but added the blasts continued to be heard for several hours.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)