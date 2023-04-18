Blinken confirms attack on US convoy in Sudan

ALBAWABA - The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a U.S. diplomatic convoy in Sudan was attacked on Monday amid ongoing clashes.

Blinken assured that all officials were not harmed. He maintained: "Yesterday, we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on."

Honored to have a vital conversation with US Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken. We discussed pressing issues in Sudan and our shared dedication to freedom, justice, and democracy for our people. 1/4 — Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (@GeneralDagllo) April 18, 2023

He maintained to reporters in Japan after the G7 talks: "This action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe."

Furthermore, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Vice President, Rapid Support Forces Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo hailed a vital conversation with Blinken where both leaders discussed pressing issues in Sudan and our shared dedication to freedom, justice, and democracy for the people in the African nation.

Daglo reaffirmed to Blinken the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) unwavering commitment to safeguarding civilians in areas of control, reflecting respect for human dignity and the sanctity of life.

I spoke to both Sudanese Armed Forces Commander Burhan & Rapid Support Forces Commander Dagalo and underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire. Too many civilian lives have already been lost. Stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel and aid workers. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 18, 2023

In earlier conversations with Sudanese Armed Forces Commander Burhan and Rapid Support Forces Commander Dagalo, the U.S. Secretary of State called Sudanese rivals for a ceasefire adding that many innocent people were killed in the clashes.

The United Nations said that about 185 people were killed and over 1,800 were injured in three days of fighting in Sudan, which started on April 15.