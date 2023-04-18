  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Blinken confirms attack on US convoy in Sudan

Blinken confirms attack on US convoy in Sudan

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published April 18th, 2023 - 04:49 GMT
Sudan
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum on April 16, 2023, as fighting in Sudan raged for a second day in battles between rival generals. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
About 185 people were killed and over 1,800 were injured in three days of fighting in Sudan.

ALBAWABA - The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a U.S. diplomatic convoy in Sudan was attacked on Monday amid ongoing clashes.

Also ReadDeath toll in Sudan clashes rises to 97Death toll in Sudan clashes rises to 97

Blinken assured that all officials were not harmed. He maintained: "Yesterday, we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on." 

He maintained to reporters in Japan after the G7 talks: "This action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe."

Furthermore, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Vice President, Rapid Support Forces Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo hailed a vital conversation with Blinken where both leaders discussed pressing issues in Sudan and our shared dedication to freedom, justice, and democracy for the people in the African nation.

Daglo reaffirmed to Blinken the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) unwavering commitment to safeguarding civilians in areas of control, reflecting respect for human dignity and the sanctity of life.

In earlier conversations with Sudanese Armed Forces Commander Burhan and Rapid Support Forces Commander Dagalo, the U.S. Secretary of State called Sudanese rivals for a ceasefire adding that many innocent people were killed in the clashes.

The United Nations said that about 185 people were killed and over 1,800 were injured in three days of fighting in Sudan, which started on April 15.

Tags:SudanRSFsudan armyclashesbombsfightingKhartoumRapid Support Forces

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...