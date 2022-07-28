  1. Home
Blinken-Lavrov to Speak For The First Time Since The Ukraine War

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 28th, 2022 - 10:16 GMT
ALBAWABA - US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says he will take to his Russia counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the phone.

 

This is the first communication between the two since the Ukraine war that begun on 24 February. Blinken says he has an offer to Russia in exchange for the releasing of two US prisoners that are held by Moscow. 

