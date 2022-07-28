Blinken-Lavrov to Speak For The First Time Since The Ukraine War

ALBAWABA - US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says he will take to his Russia counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the phone.

📞 كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي #أنتوني_بلينكن 🇺🇸 الأربعاء، أنه سيتحدث هاتفيا إلى نظيره الروسي #سيرغي_لافروف 🇷🇺 للمرة الأولى منذ غزو #روسيا لأوكرانيا، وأعلن أن بلاده قدمت عرضا "هاما" لروسيا مقابل إطلاق سجينين أمريكيين لديها. pic.twitter.com/kUzvKbScBk — فرانس 24 / FRANCE 24 (@France24_ar) July 28, 2022

This is the first communication between the two since the Ukraine war that begun on 24 February. Blinken says he has an offer to Russia in exchange for the releasing of two US prisoners that are held by Moscow.