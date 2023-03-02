Blinken meets Lavrov for 1st time since war

ALBAWABA - The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in India.

The two officials met briefly on the sidelines of the G20 summit which is the first meeting since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

⚡️ Blinken met Lavrov for the first time during the war



The meeting lasted less than 10 minutes, writes Associated Press.



This was their first meeting since January 2022. Blinken "on the sidelines" of the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers informed Lavrov that

/1 pic.twitter.com/4KpzEK0PqG — Lew Anno Yieretz Israel (@anno1540) March 2, 2023

Blinken asked Lavrov to "end the war of aggression" against Ukraine during the New Delhi G20's foreign ministers summit.

The U.S. official also talked about Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine member who was arrested by Russian for spying and was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

The Secretary of State requested Russia to "reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START Treaty."