Blinken meets Lavrov for 1st time since war

Published March 2nd, 2023 - 04:10 GMT
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Blinken said he urged his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine during a brief, unscheduled meeting that was the first since Moscow's invasion. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in India.

The two officials met briefly on the sidelines of the G20 summit which is the first meeting since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Blinken asked Lavrov to "end the war of aggression" against Ukraine during the New Delhi G20's foreign ministers summit.

The U.S. official also talked about Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine member who was arrested by Russian for spying and was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

The Secretary of State requested Russia to "reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START Treaty." 

