Bodies of 16 victims discovered in Amran-Yemen

ALBAWABA- In heart-rendering news, the bodies of 16 individuals, who had been abducted and forcibly disappeared by Houthi militant groups 13 years ago in Amran city, north of Sana'a, have been tragically discovered.

The memories of their abduction and forced disappearance in late 2010, in an area between Amran and Sa'dah provinces, were vividly recalled by the local citizens. Following the recovery of their skeletal remains, activists from the province shared images of the long-missing individuals and the bodies that were handcuffed. Witnesses described the cave as sealed with stones and mud, acting as a haunting tomb for the victims.

فيديو | العثور على 16 مختطف من أبناء مديرية حرف سفيان كانت مليشيا الحوثي قد اختطفتهم في العام 2010م.#شبكة_ايجاز pic.twitter.com/zqUh7lMaah — شبكة إيجاز (@ejaznetwork) July 2, 2023

Startlingly, the photographs revealed the presence of soldiers and military personnel among the abductees, believed to be from the army and tribes that had previously engaged in battles against the Houthi militias prior to the 2014 coup.