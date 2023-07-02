Breaking Headline

Bodies of 16 victims discovered in Amran-Yemen

Published July 2nd, 2023
Yemenis inspect the bodies of victims a day after a reported Saudi-led airstrike in Sa'dah. (AFP)
The victims, hailing from the Harf Sufyan district in the Amran province, were found in a cave with their hands bound, according to local sources on Sunday

ALBAWABA- In heart-rendering news, the bodies of 16 individuals, who had been abducted and forcibly disappeared by Houthi militant groups 13 years ago in Amran city, north of Sana'a, have been tragically discovered.

The memories of their abduction and forced disappearance in late 2010, in an area between Amran and Sa'dah provinces, were vividly recalled by the local citizens. Following the recovery of their skeletal remains, activists from the province shared images of the long-missing individuals and the bodies that were handcuffed. Witnesses described the cave as sealed with stones and mud, acting as a haunting tomb for the victims.

Startlingly, the photographs revealed the presence of soldiers and military personnel among the abductees, believed to be from the army and tribes that had previously engaged in battles against the Houthi militias prior to the 2014 coup. 

