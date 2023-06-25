E-Campaign in solidarity with the Yemeni abductees

Albawaba-On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Association of Mothers of the Abducted, a prominent Yemeni women's organization dedicated to documenting and monitoring violations against civilians in Yemen, launched a comprehensive electronic awareness campaign on social media.

An advocacy campaign launched by Abductees’Mothers Association, coinciding with the International Day to Support Victims of Torture, June 26th,to demand compensation, redress and justice for the victims of torture and to hold perpetrators of violations against them accountable pic.twitter.com/DW3ya0KnFK — Abductees' Mothers Association (@abducteesmother) June 24, 2023

The goal is to passionately advocate for the rights of detainees, those who forcibly disappeared, and the missing individuals trapped in the prisons and detention centers controlled by warring factions in Yemen. Through this campaign, they strive to achieve justice for the victims and hold all responsible parties accountable for their actions.

In an exclusive statement to Al-Bawaba, Mrs. Najla’a Fadhel, Monitoring and Documentation officer in the (AMA) Yemen, emphasized the ruthless methods employed by violators in Yemen, as they sadistically subject detainees to physical and psychological torture, stripping away their dignity deliberately and degradingly. She emphatically stated, "We demand an immediate cessation of torture against detainees, the preservation of their dignity, and the unequivocal guarantee of all their natural rights as enshrined in our constitution and national laws."

It is crucial to acknowledge that Yemen currently holds over 12,000 detainees and forcibly disappeared individuals, with a meager 4,750 cases officially documented by the association. Shockingly, out of these cases, approximately 2,000 detainees have fallen victim to barbaric torture resulting in their untimely deaths or permanent physical disabilities.

These distressing statistics were revealed by the association's chairperson, Mrs. Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, during her speech at the International Yemen Forum in The Hague city of Netherlands, held from June 12 to 15, 2023.

Notably, the militias affiliated with the Houthi group and the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist faction, stand out as major perpetrators of human rights violations against Yemeni civilians during wartime in Yemen.

