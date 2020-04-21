Bodies of Seven People Found Shot Dead in a Lebanese Village

The bodies of seven persons, including five Syrians, were found shot dead in a mountain village southeast of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, state-run National News Agency reported.



The reason behind the shooting and who was behind it were not immediately clear but NNA said the shooter fled to nearby fields and was being chased by security forces.



NNA said a pump action rifle and a Kalashnikov assault rifle were used in the shootings.



Two Lebanese and five Syrians were found dead in three separate locations in the village of Baakline, local LBC TV reported.



Such shootings in Lebanon, where many people keep rifles or pistols in their homes, are rare.

Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian refugees and other Syrians who are residents.

