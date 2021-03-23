Bomb Attack Kills 1 in Iraq's Baghdad

Highlights
Bomb attack targets Meshtel region in southeastern Baghdad
At least one person was killed in a bomb attack on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital, local media reported.
EXPLOSION IN EASTERN BAGHDAD: REPORT— hiwa.abdulla86 (@HiwaAbdulla86) March 23, 2021
An explosion occurred in Baghdad’s al-Mashtal area on Tuesday morning (March 23).
An NRT reporter said that there were initial reports that one person was killed and at least two other were wounded at an intersection in the part of the Iraqi pic.twitter.com/5RwnE7WTjc
Unidentified assailants detonated a bomb-laden motorcycle in the Meshtel region, southeast of Baghdad, leaving three others injured.
No further details were immediately available.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi