Bomb Attack Kills 1 in Iraq's Baghdad

At least one person was killed in a bomb attack on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital, local media reported.

EXPLOSION IN EASTERN BAGHDAD: REPORT

An explosion occurred in Baghdad’s al-Mashtal area on Tuesday morning (March 23).

An NRT reporter said that there were initial reports that one person was killed and at least two other were wounded at an intersection in the part of the Iraqi pic.twitter.com/5RwnE7WTjc — hiwa.abdulla86 (@HiwaAbdulla86) March 23, 2021

Unidentified assailants detonated a bomb-laden motorcycle in the Meshtel region, southeast of Baghdad, leaving three others injured.

No further details were immediately available.