Bomb Attack Kills 1 in Iraq's Baghdad

Published March 23rd, 2021 - 10:58 GMT
Bomb attack hit Meshtel region in southeastern Baghdad
In March 2019, Kurdish forces announced the end of the Islamic State (IS) group's self-proclaimed 'caliphate'. Two years later, the most brutal jihadist organisation in modern history remains as active as it is dangerous. Delil souleiman / AFP
Bomb attack targets Meshtel region in southeastern Baghdad

At least one person was killed in a bomb attack on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital, local media reported.

Unidentified assailants detonated a bomb-laden motorcycle in the Meshtel region, southeast of Baghdad, leaving three others injured.

No further details were immediately available.


