  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Bomb Explosions Heard in Tel Aviv

Bomb Explosions Heard in Tel Aviv

Published August 7th, 2022 - 12:29 GMT
Tel Aviv

Blasts were heard in Tel Aviv with the Israeli authorities saying the volume sound is coming from the Iron Dome intercepting missiles believed to be fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

Also ReadAftermath Photos of Gaza Emerge Online After Israeli AirstrikesAftermath Photos of Gaza Emerge Online After Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli officials say that 100 rockets were fired simultaneously from Gaza targeting Be'er Sheva, Palmachim, and Sderot.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad revealed rockets fired targeting Israeli sites are just the beginning of a revenge plan for the killing of its military leader Khaled Mansour by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's Rafah.

Tags:Tel AvivIsraelPalestine

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...