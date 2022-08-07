Bomb Explosions Heard in Tel Aviv

Blasts were heard in Tel Aviv with the Israeli authorities saying the volume sound is coming from the Iron Dome intercepting missiles believed to be fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

Israeli officials say that 100 rockets were fired simultaneously from Gaza targeting Be'er Sheva, Palmachim, and Sderot.

#عاجل قناة كان العبرية:

تل أبيب ومحيطها تتعرض لرشقات ثقيلة من صواريخ #غزة. — أدهم أبو سلمية #غزة_العزة 🇵🇸 (@adham922) August 6, 2022

Palestinian Islamic Jihad revealed rockets fired targeting Israeli sites are just the beginning of a revenge plan for the killing of its military leader Khaled Mansour by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's Rafah.