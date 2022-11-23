Bomb explosions in Jerusalem bus station kills 1, injures 18

ALBAWABA - A bomb left in a Jerusalem bus station explodes, kills one and injures 18.

#Breaking One person was killed and 14 others were injured in two explosions targeting bus stations in Jerusal... https://t.co/V6ggLnkQUr — Naharnet (@Naharnet) November 23, 2022

This is breaking news that is developing fast with the explosion on many social media platforms.

BREAKING: Large explosion in a bus station at the entrance to #Jerusalem, #Israel. pic.twitter.com/GpnUtqWZMM — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) November 23, 2022

