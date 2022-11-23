Bomb explosions in Jerusalem bus station kills 1, injures 18

  1. Home
Published November 23rd, 2022 - 07:46 GMT
ALBAWABA - A bomb left in a Jerusalem bus station explodes, kills one and injures 18.

This is breaking news that is developing fast with the explosion on many social media platforms.

And another:

 

