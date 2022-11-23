Bomb explosions in Jerusalem bus station kills 1, injures 18

ALBAWABA - A bomb left in a Jerusalem bus station explodes, kills one and injures 18.
#Breaking One person was killed and 14 others were injured in two explosions targeting bus stations in Jerusal... https://t.co/V6ggLnkQUr— Naharnet (@Naharnet) November 23, 2022
This is breaking news that is developing fast with the explosion on many social media platforms.
BREAKING: Large explosion in a bus station at the entrance to #Jerusalem, #Israel. pic.twitter.com/GpnUtqWZMM— Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) November 23, 2022
And another:
Site of the explosion at entrance to Jerusalem; one of two incidents this morning, details https://t.co/ruQwQ9E7bJ pic.twitter.com/oIZ6O7r4Wh— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 23, 2022
