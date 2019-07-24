Johnson is Set to Meet Trump 3 Times Before Britain Leaves The EU

Boris Johnson, Britain’s newly elected Prime Minister, is set to meet US President Donald Trump three times before the UK leaves the EU on October 31.

The Telegraph reported Wednesday that Johnson will make a visit to the US his first foreign policy priority as he tries to maintain the so-called "special relationship" between the two countries.

This comes after Trump called Johnson a “great” Prime Minister following his victory on Tuesday. Johnson won 92,153 votes by members of the Conservative Party. His main rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, won 46,656.

Trump, who was speaking to an audience of young Republican operatives in Washington on Tuesday, praised Johnson, saying, “A really good man is going to be the prime minister of the UK now, Boris Johnson.”

“He’s tough and he’s smart. They’re saying, ‘Britain Trump.’ They call him ‘Britain Trump.’ And people are saying that’s a good thing. They like me over there, that’s what they wanted. That’s what they need.”

Johnson and Trump are expected to hold their first meeting next month, but where they will meet is yet to be confirmed.





The two leaders will hold discussions in two other meetings likely be held at the G7 in Biarritz, France, and the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

A source close to Johnson said, “he needs to see Trump wherever he is, and he should spend at least a day with him wherever he is.”

Johnson won the leadership of the Tories to replace outgoing Theresa May. He has won a reputation as the most famous personality promoting the country’s 2016 referendum on whether it should leave the European Union (EU) or continue being part of the bloc.

The public voted in favor of a departure in the vote. The government has, however, missed two deadlines to act on the results, as the Number 10 and Brussels keep failing to reach an agreement on the status of their relations post-Brexit.

In his first remarks to follow his Tory victory, Johnson said he would “get Brexit done” this October with or without a deal.

