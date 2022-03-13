Boris Johnson to Visit Saudi Arabia For 'Oil Crisis' Relief

ALBAWABA - The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make a trip to Saudi Arabia this week.

Yesterday, 81 men were executed in Saudi Arabia.@BorisJohnson is due to visit Saudi this week - to beg for their oil to replace Russian gas.



Demand he cancel his trip to Saudi Arabia and condemn the killings. He cannot trade oil for blood in our name.https://t.co/s34d2V05aY — Reprieve (@Reprieve) March 13, 2022

On his top agenda is the issue of the oil crisis spurned by Russian and the skyrocketing prices it has created over the Ukraine war.

The social media is in top form in both announcing the visit to Riyadh and in criticizing it.