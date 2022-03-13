  1. Home
  Boris Johnson to Visit Saudi Arabia For 'Oil Crisis' Relief

Boris Johnson to Visit Saudi Arabia For 'Oil Crisis' Relief

Published March 13th, 2022 - 08:48 GMT
ALBAWABA - The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make a trip to Saudi Arabia this week. 

On his top agenda is the issue of the oil crisis spurned by Russian and the skyrocketing prices it has created over the Ukraine war.

The social media is in top form in both announcing the visit to Riyadh and in criticizing it.


