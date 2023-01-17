Brazil charges 39 in January riots

  1. Home
Published January 17th, 2023 - 06:10 GMT
Dozens on trial over January riot in Brazil
In this file photo taken on January 8, 2023, supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro destroy a window of the the plenary of the Supreme Court in Brasilia. (Photo by Ton MOLINA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Brazil charged 39 people for their alleged involvement in the storming of the Senate building during riots on Jan. 8.

Thousands of people broke into three governmental buildings after former president Jair Bolsonaro's lost his bid for re-election.

An indictment sheet by Brazil's attorney-general charged rioters with using violence and threats to eradicate democracy.

Brazilians stormed the Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace last week in protest against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's return to power.

Lula da Silva has vowed to punish supporters of the ex-president, who were involved in the January riots.

