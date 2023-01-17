Brazil charges 39 in January riots

ALBAWABA - Brazil charged 39 people for their alleged involvement in the storming of the Senate building during riots on Jan. 8.

Thousands of people broke into three governmental buildings after former president Jair Bolsonaro's lost his bid for re-election.

Brazil upgrades security at government buildings ransacked by rioters and formally charges 39 people with crimes against the state in the violent January 8 uprisinghttps://t.co/cDLW30OuAf pic.twitter.com/p7ZHUXyrJD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 17, 2023

An indictment sheet by Brazil's attorney-general charged rioters with using violence and threats to eradicate democracy.

Brazilians stormed the Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace last week in protest against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's return to power.

Lula da Silva has vowed to punish supporters of the ex-president, who were involved in the January riots.