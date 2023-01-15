Bolsonaro's credit card expenditures shock Brazilians

ALBAWABA - Brazilians expressed their shock by former president Jair Bolsonaro's official credit card expenditures as he allegedly spent about $1,600 on ice cream shops.

Bolsonaro is said to have spent $10,700 in a bakery in a single day, a Brazilian government website claimed.

good ice cream gonna run you about 16 hundo in 2023 https://t.co/wwBAUsvd8K — jungle (@sitpongchai) January 13, 2023

The report also says that more than 27.6 million reais (over $5 million) were charged to the far-right president's card during his four-year term in power.

Sources added that the ex-president and 21 members of his team had access to the credit card.

The Brazilian Report said a bill of more than $21,000 from Sabor da Casa, a small restaurant in Boa Vista, Roraima state was unveiled.

What a scoop! Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro's eyebrow-raising credit card bill shows he spent $1 600 on ice cream https://t.co/QAa2v6ImBA — IOL News (@IOL) January 13, 2023

Following the defeat in the presidential elections to his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro was believed to leave the country for Florida. Supporters of the former president stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace last week.