Bolsonaro's credit card expenditures shock Brazilians

Published January 15th, 2023 - 11:33 GMT
Brazilian former President
Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a graduation ceremony for cadets at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy in Resende, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil. (Photo by TÉRCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Brazilians expressed their shock by former president Jair Bolsonaro's official credit card expenditures as he allegedly spent about $1,600 on ice cream shops.

Bolsonaro is said to have spent $10,700 in a bakery in a single day, a Brazilian government website claimed.

The report also says that more than 27.6 million reais (over $5 million) were charged to the far-right president's card during his four-year term in power.

Sources added that the ex-president and 21 members of his team had access to the credit card.

The Brazilian Report said a bill of more than $21,000 from Sabor da Casa, a small restaurant in Boa Vista, Roraima state was unveiled.

Following the defeat in the presidential elections to his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro was believed to leave the country for Florida. Supporters of the former president stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace last week.

