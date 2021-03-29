Brazil Hit by Over 66,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Brazil is leading another wave of coronavirus deaths and cases in the world despite restrictions and ramped-up vaccinations in many nations.

In the past week, fatalities through Saturday have risen by 66,694 compared with 62,022 the previous week, according to Worldometers.info tracking. The total toll stands at 2,795,878 deaths on Sunday. And infections have climbed 3,814,253 compared with 3,346,607. The total has reached 127,763,220.

Brazil reports over 3,000 coronavirus deaths for two straight dayshttps://t.co/IwHgaBxDVq — Business Standard (@bsindia) March 28, 2021

Although the United States for months has had the most deaths at 549,335 and cases at 30,262,036, according to Johns Hopkins tracking, Brazil has dominated the surge rising to 312,206 deaths and 12,534,688 cases, second in the world. Mexico is third in deaths with 201,623.

Although Brazil has less than 3% of the world's population at 213 million, the South American nation accounts for almost a third of the daily global deaths from the virus.

Brazil not only set national records for single-day increases in deaths and cases last week, but often was the world daily leader in those categories, even more so than the United States.

In the past week, Brazil added 18,838 deaths, compared with 15,640 the week before, and 539,903 cases after 511,209.

On Friday, Brazil set a single-day record of 3,600, surpassing the mark three days earlier of 3,158. On Thursday, the nation set the case record with 97,586, beating the mark of 90,830 on March 17 and 87,134 on Jan. 7.



Saturday's increases were 3,368 deaths and 83,039 cases. Sunday's were 1,605 deaths and 44,326 cases.

The P.1 variant that originated in Brazil is responsible for a majority of the new infections, including more young and healthy people.

"We're in the trenches here, fighting a war," Andreia Cruz, a 42-year-old emergency-ward nurse in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, told The Wall Street Journal.



Of Brazil's 26 states and federal districts, only a few hospitals have intensive care occupancy rates below 80%.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who had previously downplayed the seriousness of coronavirus despite contracting it himself, on Tuesday night during a brief address to the nation said 2021would be the "year of the vaccine." In December, he had previously dismissed the importance of vaccines and promoted conspiracy theories about negative side effects.

Brazil has only vaccinated 7% of the population with at least one dose, compared with Britain at 44.5% and the United States at 27.6%.

BREAKING: Brazil reports 3,650 new coronavirus deaths, by far the deadliest day on record — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 26, 2021

In South America, four nations are in the top 15 for most deaths. Besides Brazil, Colombia is in 11th with 62,955, Argentina in 13th with 55,449 and Peru in 16th with 51,469. Chile is 24th with 22,754 deaths but its vaccination rate for the nation is 33.4% at least one dose, best in South America.

In all, the death toll is 540,865 and 20,825,881 cases on the continent.

In India, deaths and cases also are surging to the highest levels in several months.

On Sunday, India reported 312 deaths, the first time they topped 300 this year. The record is 1,283. And cases are at a 163-day high of 62,714 below a record mark of 97,859.

It has a total of 11,971,642 cases and 161,552 deaths.

India's western state of Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, the most populous urban area in India, imposed night curfews, starting Sunday and officials are bracing for lockdown-type restrictions.

Although several drugmakers manufacture vaccines in India, the nation only has vaccinated 3.7% of its 1.4 billion population with at least one dose.

The top vaccine makers are U.S.-based Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, both based in the United States, and AstraZeneca, which is developed with Oxford University, in Britain. China and Russia also have developed vaccines.

India is the only Asian nation in the top 10 for most deaths, but the continent has recorded 424,218 deaths and is fourth, and 27,995,043 cases, which is third.

COVID-19 originated in Mainland China, but the nation has reported only a few deaths since April and stands in 55th at 4,636 behind Ireland with 4,653. China added 12 cases Sunday and has the world's largest population with 1.5 billion. So far, China has vaccine doses for 3.3% of the population and has developed its own vaccine.

In the Far East, Japan is 39th with 9,078 deaths, including 29 on Sunday with the record 120. Cases are 1,785 with the record 7,882.

The government is considering imposing pre-emergency restrictions after lifting its second COVID-19 emergency last Sunday.

"I'm feeling a great sense of crisis," health minister Norihisa Tamura told a news conference Friday.

Japan, which began vaccinating residents one month, has a rate of 0.6% for at least one dose.