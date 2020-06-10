  1. Home
Brazil, Mexico Reports High Coronavirus Death Rates

Published June 10th, 2020 - 09:44 GMT
Health workers from the city of Melgaco arrive to a small riverside community at the Quara river, where eight families live without electricity, to give medical care to its residents amid concern over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in the southwest of Marajo Island, state of Para, Brazil, on June 9, 2020. TARSO SARRAF / AFP
Brazil reports 1272 new COVID-19 fatalities, while 596 more patients die in Mexico over past 24 hours

As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage Latin America, on Wednesday the death toll in Brazil passed 38,400 and in Mexico the toll topped 14,500.

In Brazil, 1,272 more fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 38,406, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The total number of cases to date in the world’s second worst-hit country reached 739,503 as 32,091 more people tested positive for COVID-19.


In Mexico, 596 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,649.

A total of 4,199 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 124,301, the Health Ministry said.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 411,200 people, with total infections nearing 7.24 million, while some 3.37 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

