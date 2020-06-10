Brazil, Mexico Reports High Coronavirus Death Rates

As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage Latin America, on Wednesday the death toll in Brazil passed 38,400 and in Mexico the toll topped 14,500.

In Brazil, 1,272 more fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 38,406, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The total number of cases to date in the world’s second worst-hit country reached 739,503 as 32,091 more people tested positive for COVID-19.



In Mexico, 596 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,649.

A total of 4,199 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 124,301, the Health Ministry said.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 411,200 people, with total infections nearing 7.24 million, while some 3.37 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

