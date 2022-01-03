  1. Home
  3. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized

Published January 3rd, 2022 - 10:41 GMT
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized early on January 3, 2022 morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, local media reported. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)
Highlights
Brazilian President moved to hospial.

Local media reported on Monday that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital with possible intestinal obstruction.

The president's doctor said urgent measures are taken and Bolsonaro is under examination to see if a surgery is necessary.

President Bolsonaro was transported to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.

