Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized

Local media reported on Monday that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital with possible intestinal obstruction.

The president's doctor said urgent measures are taken and Bolsonaro is under examination to see if a surgery is necessary.

President Bolsonaro was transported to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.