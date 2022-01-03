Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized

Highlights
Brazilian President moved to hospial.
Local media reported on Monday that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital with possible intestinal obstruction.
BREAKING: Brazil's President Bolsonaro has been rushed to hospital with reports of an intestinal obstruction— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 3, 2022
The president's doctor said urgent measures are taken and Bolsonaro is under examination to see if a surgery is necessary.
President Bolsonaro was transported to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)