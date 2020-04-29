Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Increases to 5,017

Brazil on Wednesday reported additional 474 deaths and 5,385 cases due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the country from the novel coronavirus climbed to 5,017, while total number of cases surged to 71,886, the Health Ministry said.

While 32,544 people have recovered, the cause of death for 1,156 people is still being investigated.



Brazil is the most affected country in Latin America, with its population close to 210 million.

The first case and death due to the virus in the region were also reported in the country.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 217,000 worldwide, with total infections over 3.11 million, while nearly 929,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

