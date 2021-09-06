To Break The Deadlock Mikati Proposes a 14-Member Cabinet

The suggestion that PM-designate Najib Miqati intends to form a 14-seat government comprised of top politicians is “not serious” and “not an alternative to the 24-minister format that Miqati is clinging to,” sources close to him said.

“This issue was mentioned in a chat with journalists when he reminded of his 2005 government,” the sources told OTV.

“For Miqati, the positivities are still present and he wants to cooperate to the utmost level with President Michel Aoun,” the sources added.

