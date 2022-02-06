  1. Home
  Breaking: Hoshyar Zebari Flagged From Running For Iraqi President's Post

Breaking: Hoshyar Zebari Flagged From Running For Iraqi President's Post

Published February 6th, 2022 - 08:22 GMT
Hoshyar Zebari
Hoshyar Zebari (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Iraq's Supreme Court has suspended, albeit on a temporary basis, Hoshyar Zebari from running for the post of president that is to be voted on by the country's parliament, Monday on 7 February, 2022. 

Zebari, a former Iraqi foreign minister is one of two front-runners for the largely ceremonial post of president held by Barham Saleh who is also standing for re-election. 

The court's decision has upset the voting process that is to take place by the 329-member parliament. Voting is now most likely to be postponed until further notice.

Reasons for Zebari suspension is today with an age-old alleged corruption charge the Kurdish politician is accused of. The social media is teeming with the news of the court decision.
 


