Breaking: Hoshyar Zebari Flagged From Running For Iraqi President's Post

ALBAWABA - Iraq's Supreme Court has suspended, albeit on a temporary basis, Hoshyar Zebari from running for the post of president that is to be voted on by the country's parliament, Monday on 7 February, 2022.

Hoshyar Zebari: We respect the judiciary's decision to temporarily suspend our candidacy for the presidency until the case against us is resolved.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/MyFEQioamy — Alahad TV-EN (@ahad_en) February 6, 2022

Zebari, a former Iraqi foreign minister is one of two front-runners for the largely ceremonial post of president held by Barham Saleh who is also standing for re-election.

Iraqi court halts Hoshyar Zebari’s bid for president https://t.co/ELd2D0iRti pic.twitter.com/xSTx5h1qd2 — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 6, 2022

The court's decision has upset the voting process that is to take place by the 329-member parliament. Voting is now most likely to be postponed until further notice.

#BREAKING: Iraq’s Supreme Court says it has temporarily suspended Hoshyar Zebari, a frontrunner for presidency, on the eve of parliament’s vote on the position, citing years-old corruption charges against him.#BreakingNews #Iran — The HbK (@The5HbK) February 6, 2022

Reasons for Zebari suspension is today with an age-old alleged corruption charge the Kurdish politician is accused of. The social media is teeming with the news of the court decision.

