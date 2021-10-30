Breaking News: Blast at The Aden International Airport

ALBAWABA - A blast went off at the entrance of the Aden International Airport. The social media is rife with the breaking news.
Blast near Yemen’s Aden airport – witnesses | Multies https://t.co/QrETzHaVwQ— Multies (@Multiesnet) October 30, 2021
Whilst the issue of a terrorist act is being considered, it is suggested that the blast was the result of an electrical fault in a lorry carrying fuel to the airport.
#Yemen : Report suggesting blast in #Aden may have been accidental #ٱلْيَمَن https://t.co/O7JwDxd3oc— sebastian usher (@sebusher) October 30, 2021
The explosion was near a military checkpoint. Whilst the number is unknown casualties are being reported.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)