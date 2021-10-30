Breaking News: Blast at The Aden International Airport

  1. Home
Published October 30th, 2021 - 04:44 GMT
Aden International Airport
Aden International Airport (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - A blast went off at the entrance of the Aden International Airport. The social media is rife with the breaking news.

 
Whilst the issue of a terrorist act is being considered, it is suggested that the blast was the result of an electrical fault in a lorry carrying fuel to the airport. 


The explosion was near a military checkpoint. Whilst the number is unknown casualties are being reported.  
 


