ALBAWABA - Russia expels the US Deputy Chief of Mission in Moscow. Mr Bart Gorman is set to leave the country at once.

Russia Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman - 17.02.2022, Sputnik International https://t.co/pSgD1j9ntW — Juan Carlos (@jcsalced) February 17, 2022

News posts on the social media has been rife with the announcement under different hashtags ( #Russia, ls #US, #BartGorman) that are going viral.