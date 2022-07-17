BREAKING: Troops Deployed in Khartoum Ahead of Mass Protests

ALBAWABA - Much troops are being deployed in Khartoum, Sudan's capital in anticipation to widespread protests in the city.

انتشار أمني كثيف في #الخرطوم قبيل احتجاجات على الحكم العسكري https://t.co/6dZmwNOmzB — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) July 17, 2022

The demonstration are continuing against military rule. The heavy deployment is being made to stop what are seen as mass demonstrations against Abdul Fattah Al Burhan who is the country's current leader and taken power last October in what is described as a coup.