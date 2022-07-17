  1. Home
  3. BREAKING: Troops Deployed in Khartoum Ahead of Mass Protests

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 17th, 2022 - 09:59 GMT
In Khartoum
Sudanese protesters stand behind roadblocks as they participate in an anti-military sit-in during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Khartoum (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Much troops are being deployed in Khartoum, Sudan's capital in anticipation to widespread protests in the city. 

The demonstration are continuing against military rule. The heavy deployment is being made to stop what are seen as mass demonstrations against Abdul Fattah Al Burhan who is the country's current leader and taken power last October in what is described as a coup.

 

 


