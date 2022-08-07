  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. BREAKING: Truce Deal Reached Between Islamic Jihad and Israel

BREAKING: Truce Deal Reached Between Islamic Jihad and Israel

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 7th, 2022 - 08:08 GMT
Gaza in Flames
(AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Islamic Jihad confirms that a truce deal has been reached with Israel. This would confirms a Gaza ceasefire that has been reached by the two sides through Egyptian mediation.

Israeli has waged an extensive military operation on the Gaza Strip since Friday in which it killed a number of the military leaders of Islamic Jihad.

It killed more than 32 civilians including women and children and over 250 people were injured.   

Tags:GazaIslamic JihadIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...