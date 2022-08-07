BREAKING: Truce Deal Reached Between Islamic Jihad and Israel

ALBAWABA - Islamic Jihad confirms that a truce deal has been reached with Israel. This would confirms a Gaza ceasefire that has been reached by the two sides through Egyptian mediation.

Israeli has waged an extensive military operation on the Gaza Strip since Friday in which it killed a number of the military leaders of Islamic Jihad.

#BREAKING Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirms Gaza truce deal with Israel, according to statement pic.twitter.com/Zm4wIH6obw — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 7, 2022

It killed more than 32 civilians including women and children and over 250 people were injured.