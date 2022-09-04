BREAKING: Two Injured in Shots Fired at an Israeli Bus in The Jordan Valley

ALBAWABA - Breaking reports confirm shots being fired at an Israeli bus in the northern part of the Jordan Valley on the side of the West Bank.

BREAKING | Israeli reports: "Initial reports are coming out of a shooting operation targeting an Israeli bus in the Jordan Valley, north of the occupied West Bank." pic.twitter.com/kTorJCSusG — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 4, 2022

Initial reports suggest at least two are injured one of whom is the driver who is said to be in a critical condition.

BREAKING | At least two Israeli settlers were injured, including a bus driver, in a shooting operation targeting an Israeli bus loaded with settlers at Route 90 in the occupied West Bank." pic.twitter.com/M8vTr08BdQ — EQB (@Pal_resi48) September 4, 2022

This is a developing story. Israeli sources say three people carried out the attack, two were arrest and third fled.