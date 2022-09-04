BREAKING: Two Injured in Shots Fired at an Israeli Bus in The Jordan Valley

  1. Home
Published September 4th, 2022 - 10:08 GMT
Jordan Valley, West Bank
Shooting on a bus at Jordan Valley (twitter)

ALBAWABA -  Breaking reports confirm shots being fired at an Israeli bus in the northern part of the Jordan Valley on the side of the West Bank.

Initial reports suggest at least two are injured one of whom is the driver who is said to be in a critical condition. 

This is a developing story. Israeli sources say three people carried out the attack, two were arrest and third fled. 

 

