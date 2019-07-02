Brexit Party MEPs Turn Their Backs on Europe

The Brexit Party's Euro-disruptors arrived at their first European Parliament session today and immediately kicked off a row by turning their backs as the EU anthem was played.

The 29 politicians elected in May's shock election result deliberately turned away as Beethoven's Ode to Joy was played in the parliamentary building in Strasbourg.

The display from the group including leader Nigel Farage, former Tory shadow home secretary Ann Widdecombe and Annunziata Rees-Mogg against the live performance led to a rebuke from parliamentary president Antonio Tajani.

The British MEPs arrived in the eastern French city today for what could be their shortest session as European politicians.

Once Brexit occurs they will immediately cease to represent the UK, and so could be out of a job by the end of October.

Nigel Farage tweeted an image of his party's protest, saying: 'The Brexit Party has already made its presence felt.'

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats' own MEPs delivered their own message as they arrived.

The group wore bright yellow t-shirts with 'stop Brexit' emblazoned across the chest and 'b*llocks to Brexit' on the back.

Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney bizarrely likened the parliament to something out of science fiction, tweeting: 'You can not grasp the sheer excess of this until you sit here.

'It's like something out of Star Wars: an interplanetary nightmare, all paid for by taxpayers.'

Others in the parliament refused to stand at all as the EU's anthem - composed by Ludwig van Beethoven in 1824 - was played by a jazz ensemble.

Ukip's MEPs - then led by Mr Farage - performed the same political stand at the start of the session in 2014.

Westminster MPs tore into the display. Labour's David Lammy accused them of doing 'their best to isolate the UK from the world'.

This is petty, small minded little England at its worst,' he said.

'These plonkers do a proud and open nation a disservice. Shame on them.'

His colleague Neil Coyle added: 'The UK I know is not so disrespectful.'

Tory MP Nigel Adams said the Brexit Party was 'embarrassing' itself, adding: 'Very unBritish and childish. Grow up.'

Conservative MP Nicholas Soames tweeted: 'Truly pathetic oafish childish behaviour by Brexit and Liberal MEPs #growup.'

Earlier, Ms Widdecombe said that the UK must have 'a proper Brexit, a clean Brexit'.

Speaking from Strasbourg, she told Good Morning Britain: 'I want one thing, I want Brexit to be delivered. If there is such a thing, which I haven't yet seen, but if there is such a thing as a Conservative Prime Minister who can deliver Brexit, we will all cheer. But it has got to be a proper Brexit, a clean Brexit, no subjugation to their laws.'

Asked about the party's UK general election prospects she added: 'I do believe Nigel Farage could win a General Election but I don't think we need [Jeremy] Corbyn first to prove that.

'The people are already saying very loudly, in poll after poll, that they want the referendum result honoured, that's what the Brexit Party is about.

'I think we would prevail in a General Election for that reason. I don't think you need to wait for Corbyn first.'

The Brexit Party topped the polls at the May 23 election, returning 29 MEPs on a dark day for the Tories and Labour, who both lost seats.

Theresa May has been dragged back to Brussels for the third time in a week as EU leaders remain locked in a state of stalemate over who should get the bloc's top jobs.

The leaders of the EU 28 member states met last Tuesday to hammer out who should take over from Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, and Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, as well as a number of other roles.

But they were unable to reach a conclusion and were forced to meet again on Sunday as marathon talks lasting more than 20 hours failed again, prompting the need for them to try for the third time at another summit today.

The summit last week was supposed to be Mrs May's final act as prime minister on the EU stage.





But what should have been a relatively straight forward goodbye to the bloc has descended into farce for the outgoing PM who has been forced to wait around in Brussels for dead-of-night meetings to try to resolve the candidates issue.

The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman suggested this morning Mrs May would continue to take something of a back seat in the talks despite the deadlock.

'Our approach is exactly the same as I set out yesterday and before the previous council and the dinner on this,' he said.

'We do recognise the UK's status as a departing member state but we want to be as constructive a partner as possible. That's the spirit in which the PM is approaching it.'

The prospect of a swift resolution to today's summit appeared unlikely with leaders arriving at 10am and sources suggesting that the day-time get together could turn into a late-night dinner.

Today's emergency summit means Mrs May has had to tear up her domestic plans and cancel the weekly meeting of her Cabinet.

The row over who should replace Mr Juncker and Mr Tusk has exposed deep divisions among the EU member states.

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, said there would have to be compromise on all sides if an agreement was to be done.

'Everyone has to understand that they have to shift a little,' she told reporters as she arrived in the Belgian capital today.

'I say that to everyone. Then there will be a chance of reaching a deal. And that is the spirit in which I am going to work - cheerful and determined.'

However, some EU leaders are confident of finally achieving a consensus on the appointments.

Luxembourg's liberal Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said he was convinced that there would be a breakthrough in talks.

Mr Bettel said he hoped that the EU's largest political grouping, the European People Party (EPP), had had time to adjust their position in talks.

'I hope that during the night they (the EPP) had a reboot and they are able to work together this morning,' Mr Bettel said as he arrived for the third day of meetings.

'We have to show that we able to decide what is going to happen in the next five years,' he added.

'I'm sure we will have a breakthrough now... We need the biggest consensus upstairs, with geographical and gender balance.'

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, said yesterday the failure to reach an agreement gave a 'very bad image' of the EU.

'Our credibility is profoundly tainted with these meetings that are too long and lead to nothing,' he said.

'We give an image of Europe that isn't serious. We cannot hold talks with world leaders, in an ever more violent world, and be a club that meets at 28 [EU members] without ever deciding anything.'

It is thought Mrs May could hold the balance of power at today's summit because of the way the EU is divided over the candidates.

Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans has been proposed to succeed Mr Juncker as EU Commission president and oversee Brexit talks with the UK after it leaves on October 31.

EU leaders were said to have agreed on Mr Timmermans as part of a potential compromise package last night.

But strong opposition from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Czech Republic and Italy meant they dodged a vote as wrangling continued.

Under the rules, 72 per cent of EU member states, representing at least 65 per cent of the EU's population, must vote in favour of the proposal – which means that Mrs May could have the key say.

The tortured discussions underlines the divisions within the EU, which has been criticised for its response to a series of crises, such as Brexit, migration, climate change and the Greek financial crunch.

Under a deal between France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, Mr Timmermans would run the commission and the powerful centre-right EPP's candidate Manfred Weber - at one point the hot favourite for the top job - would become European Parliament president.

This article has been adapted from its original source.