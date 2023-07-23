5 injured in bridge collapse in Greece's Patras

ALBAWABA - An under-construction bridge collapsed in Greece's Patras region on Sunday. Greek police confirmed to AFP the death of one person in the bridge collapse.

Greek rescue workers rushed to the scene to rescue those who are trapped under the rubble.

According to local media outlet ERT, at least five workers were injured by the collapse and have been taken to hospitals.

Greek media said that a section of the bridge fell on Sunday noon and some workers were stuck under it. The bridge is located in the Haradros area in Greece's Patras region.

Sources further noted that the bridge has been under construction for about two years.