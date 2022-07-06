  1. Home
  3. British Minister For Family Joins Mass Resignations

Sally Shakkour

Published July 6th, 2022 - 07:58 GMT
A new UK minister in Boris Johnson's new cabinet issued a resignation a day after two other top ministers have done the same in what was described as one of the biggest mass resignations in Britain's government.

The UK Minister for family and children Will Quince has submitted his resignation to the country's prime minister Boris Johnson.

In a Twitter post, the UK minister wrote: "With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister." He also wished the best of luck to the person who might take his place saying that his job 'is the best job in government'.

Earlier, Sajid Javid, secretary of state for health and social care, as well as Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer submitted their resignation to PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening.

