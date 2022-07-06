British Minister For Family Joins Mass Resignations

A new UK minister in Boris Johnson's new cabinet issued a resignation a day after two other top ministers have done the same in what was described as one of the biggest mass resignations in Britain's government.

The UK Minister for family and children Will Quince has submitted his resignation to the country's prime minister Boris Johnson.

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.



I wish my successor well - it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

Earlier, Sajid Javid, secretary of state for health and social care, as well as Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer submitted their resignation to PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening.