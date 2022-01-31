  1. Home
  British PM Given Report Into Lockdown Parties During Covid Epidemic

British PM Given Report Into Lockdown Parties During Covid Epidemic

January 31st, 2022
ALBAWABA - The UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been given the report into alleged Downing Street parties held during the Covid retrictions lockdown.


Named as the Sue Grey report it is a major investigation into the lockdown parties that may have been held. 

The social media is rife with the news of the report that will go public soon and as such is seen as a developing story. 
 

