British Premier Suffers Crushing Defeat on Parliamentary Brexit Vote

An anti-Brexit protester is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on January 15, 2019. (AFP)

Theresa May is set to cling on to 10 Downing Street in a confidence vote today, after her Brexit deal was crushed in the worst ever Commons defeat for a sitting government.

An extraordinary 118 Tory rebels, more than a third of the parliamentary party, joined forces with Labour to sink Mrs May's withdrawal agreement by 432 votes to 202 - a majority of 230 - on a dramatic day at Westminster.

Moments after the result was announced Jeremy Corbyn announced he would table a no-confidence motion, which MPs will vote on tonight, in a bid to force a general election.

But the PM's Northern Irish allies, former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and backbench ringleader Jacob Rees-Mogg have all pledged to support her, meaning she is likely to survive.

The DUP's Sammy Wilson said the party wanted to 'get the government back on track' and would back Mrs May, while Mr Rees-Mogg said last night: 'I will be supporting the Prime Minister'.

Mr Johnson said he 'certainly shall' vote for the PM in Wednesday night's vote, saying he did not want Mr Corbyn in office instead.

The margin of 230 in the vote on Mrs May's deal was by far the largest government defeat on record, higher than the 166 votes by which the minority Labour government lost a division in 1924.

Cheering could be heard by crowds of protesters gathered outside Parliament as the news filtered through - while the EU expressed shock.

Rising to her feet moments after the drubbing, a clearly shaken Mrs May said the government will 'listen' and announced she would fight a no-confidence vote today - effectively daring Jeremy Corbyn to call one.

He immediately accepted the challenge, saying she had reached the 'end of the line' and a general election was now essential.

Mrs May jibed that while it was 'clear' the House did not support her deal, there was no clarity about what MPs did back.

'It is clear that the House does not support this deal. But tonight's vote tells us nothing about what it does support. Nothing about how - or even if - it intends to honour the decision the British people took in a referendum Parliament decided to hold,' she said.

'People, particularly EU citizens who have made their home here and UK citizens living in the EU, deserve clarity on these questions as soon as possible. Those whose jobs rely on our trade with the EU need that clarity.'

Downing Street sources said in the wake of the devastating result, which threatens to plunge the Brexit process further into chaos, it would be reaching out to 'senior Parliamentarians' in a bid to find a way forward.

The pound rose sharply against the US dollar and euro, as markets seemingly concluded that the UK's departure from the EU had become less likely to happen.

Remainers and Brexiteers were jubilant about the rout, with Mr Johnson saying it was even larger than he had expected and demanding the Irish border backstop is dropped.

Pro-EU factions seized on the outcome to push for a second referendum, with Scottish First minister Nicola Sturgeon hailing the setback for the government, and the Lib Dems saying it was the 'beginning of the end of Brexit'.

As the PM looked into the abyss yesterday:

DUP leader Arlene Foster branded the Irish border backstop 'toxic' and confirmed her party's 10 MPs would vote against the Withdrawal Agreement. But crucially she suggested they will support the government in the confidence vote today.

MPs will cast their vote on whether they have confidence in the government this evening at 7pm. Defeat for the PM could pave the way for a general election.

EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he 'regretted' the vote, warning that the chances of no-deal Brexit had increased significantly. EU council chief Donald Tusk hinted that he now wanted to see Brexit reversed.

The German government dismissed claims Angela Merkel had promised more concessions after the vote last night - although the country's foreign minister Heiko Maas suggested talks could be reopened in the wake of a defeat.

Downing Street sources said Mrs May would be reaching out to senior MPs to try and find a new way forwards on the Brexit issue.

Boris Johnson said there was 'still time' to go back to the EU and renegotiate the exit package, saying the Irish border backstop was the only real sticking point.

A Cabinet meeting underlined the splits in Mrs May's team over what to do next, with Amber Rudd, David Gauke and David Lidington backing 'indicative' votes in Parliament - but Sajid Javid, Andrea Leadsom and Jeremy Hunt opposed.

Former Tory ministers Nick Boles, Nicky Morgan and Sir Oliver Letwin vowed to press ahead with plans to allow Parliament to seize control of Brexit.

Mrs May - who said she expected to survive Wednesday's vote - has until January 21 to set out a Plan B, with the clock ticking on the scheduled date of Brexit in just 73 days' time on March 29.

Jean-Claude Juncker, who has cancelled travel plans in order to be in Brussels for the aftermath of the vote, voiced 'regret' at the defeat of what he termed 'the best possible deal'.

He said in a statement: 'The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening's vote. While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared.

'I urge the United Kingdom to clarify its intentions as soon as possible.

Donald Tusk hinted in a tweet that he thought Brexit could now be cancelled. 'If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?' he wrote.

The PM's spokesman said she will be holding cross party talks with senior parliamentarians over the next few days to try to come up with a new Brexit plan if she survives tomorrow's confidence vote.

He denied that Mrs May's deal is 'dead' and said that she believes it still forms the basis for a Brexit deal which can eventually win the backing of Britain's Parliament.

And he signalled that her red lines on ending free movement and having a trade policy independent of the EU have not softened.

He said: 'I can give you a sense of the principles going in – we want a smooth and orderly exit with a deal, one that protects our union, gives us control of our borders law and money and means that we have an independent trade policy.

'Now it is for others to set out their position, but we want to identify what would be required to secure the backing of the House consistent with what we believe to be the result of the referendum.'

The shattering blow for the PM came despite her making a final plea for critics to think again, insisting her deal was the only realistic option on the table.

After hours of desperate arm-twisting, she begged MPs to recognise it was the 'most important' vote they would cast in their careers, and every member would have to 'justify and live with' their actions.

But hordes of Tories - including the chair of the powerful 1922 committee Graham Brady - still trooped through the No division lobbies with Opposition MPs. At least two ministerial aides, Tom Pursglove and Eddie Hughes, resigned to go against Mrs May.

In her closing speech last night, Mrs May dismissed calls from the DUP - which is propping her up in power - to erase the Irish border backstop from the divorce deal.

She said she was PM for the 'whole United Kingdom', and would never recommend something that was not in the 'national interest'.

'Parliament gave the people a choice. We set the clock ticking on our departure and tonight we will determine whether we move forward with a Withdrawal Agreement which honours the vote and sets us on course for a better future,' Mrs May said.

'The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound for this is a historic decision that will set the future of this country for generations.'

She added: 'I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people, and to do so in a way that brings our country together.'

She also accused Mr Corbyn of 'failing in his responsibility to provide a credible alternative to the government of day', appealing for moderate MPs on his benches to recognse that he had forefeited the right to their loyalty.

But Ms Sturgeon said: 'It has been crystal clear for months that the Prime Minister's approach was heading for a crushing defeat. Instead of facing up to that fact, she wasted valuable time with her postponement of the meaningful vote in December. There is no more time to waste.'

The DUP said it would be supporting the government in the confidence vote, but leader Arlene Foster said Mrs May must now demand 'fundamental change' to the Withdrawal Agreement.

'The House of Commons has sent an unmistakable message to the prime minister and the European Union that this deal is rejected,' they said.

'Mrs May will now be able to demonstrate to the Brussels' negotiators that changes are required if any deal is to command the support of parliament.

'Reassurances whether in the form of letters or warm words, will not be enough. The prime minister must now go back to the European Union and seek fundamental change to the withdrawal agreement.'

Mr Corbyn's spokesman suggested Labour could table another motion of no confidence in the Government if they lose this evening's vote.

Asked how many times Labour would put the confidence vote before accepting that they could not get a general election, he replied: 'It will go on being the case that the best outcome is a general election but if we can't get a general election then all the options will be on the table as unanimously agreed in Liverpool.'

The spokesman added that the Government was 'quite clearly unable to govern', and said the 'unprecedented' scale of the defeat made clear that 'no amount of tweaking or talks on the detail are going to change that'.

Boris Johnson said he did not take 'pleasure' in Mrs May's humiliation.

'I was slightly surprised by the scale of the defeat, but I take no particular pleasure in it,' he said.

'I would never rejoice in the idea of a Conservative government being defeated on anything.

'A second referendum would plunge us back again into an orgy of toxic tedium of the kind that nobody wants.'

At a Cabinet meeting earlier, ministers led by Chancellor Philip Hammond are understood to have urged Mrs May to cling on regardless of the scale of her loss, voicing alarm about the economic panic her departure could cause.

The premier insisted she was the 'servant of the people' and was determined to stay on to implement the referendum result, saying her plan was still the 'only option'.

However, the meeting underlined the growing splits over how to handle the mounting crisis. MailOnline understands there were pointed exchanges over whether to stage a series of 'indicative votes' to establish what Brexit options might command a majority in Parliament.

Remain-leaning ministers including Amber Rudd, David Gauke and David Lidington were 'heavily sat on' by a more hawkish group led by Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Andrea Leadsom and Gavin Williamson. One supporter of the plan admitted it was given a 'good kicking'.

Mr Gauke also urged the PM to rule out a no-deal Brexit, but was slapped down by the same combination of colleagues, according to sources.

Mrs May was bobbing in and out of the Commons debate as tensions rose last night, as she met MPs face-to-face to plead for their support. Her husband Philip was also seen watching in the gallery of the chamber.

MPs including Hilary Benn pulled amendments to Mrs May's motion in order to set up a 'clean vote' and inflict the worst possible defeat on the PM.

And Mr Bercow, who has been criticised for conspiring with MPs to frustrate the Brexit process, whittled the field down further by shunning other changes.

MPs had been due to vote on four amendments to the deal - including one from Labour that would rule out no deal. Other changes selected would order the government to terminate the Withdrawal Treat in January 2022 if the backstop is still in force.

However, Labour, the SNP and Tory MP Edward Leigh withdrew their changes.

Conservative MP John Baron insisted on pushing his amendment to a vote, but was trounced.

Mrs May will have three days to set out her 'Plan B', and insisted she will not try to 'run down the clock'. She will hope to thrash out more concessions from the EU.

The German foreign minister Heiko Maas yesterday held out the prospect of reopening negotiations.

However, Remainer rebels are plotting to wrestle control of the process from the government and hand it to Parliament.

Other options being pushed by MPs include a Norway-style free relationship, a second referendum or a general election - although there does not appear to be any clear majority in Parliament for any of the outcomes.

As the temperature rose in the Commons ahead of the crunch vote last night, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC launched an extraordinary assault on those opposing her plan during the Commons debate, accusing them of 'childish' behaviour and gambling with people's lives.

He warned them not to underestimate the legal complexity of leaving the EU after 45 years, saying the deal offered a chance for 'order and predictability'.

'It provides for the orderly and predictable and legally certain winding-down of our obligations and involvement in the legal systems of the EU,' Mr Cox said.

'If we do not legislate for that legal certainty as a matter of law alone, thousands of contracts, thousands of transactions, thousands of administrative proceedings, of judicial proceedings in the European Union and this country, will be plunged into legal uncertainty.

'It would be the height of irresponsibility for any legislator to contemplate with equanimity such a situation.

'If you were a litigant in a court, if you were dependent upon having concluded a contract on the basis of EU law and you found yourself suddenly with the rug pulled from under you, not knowing what your legal obligations would be, you would say to this House 'What are you playing at? What are you doing? You are not children in the playground, you are legislators' - we are playing with people's lives.'

The vote was originally due last month but was pulled at the last minute in the face of overwhelming opposition.

The PM pledged to negotiate 'legally binding' assurances from the EU to calm fears that the so-called backstop, which is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland if trade talks falter, would keep the UK permanently in a customs union.

When a letter from Mr Juncker and Mr Tusk was published yesterday, Mr Mrs May insisted it did go further than the EU had been willing to previously, but acknowledged that it fell short of what she had requested.

The letter said the EU did not want the backstop to become permanent and Brussels would not impose new laws.

Baffled by Brexit? Here's everything you need to know about the plots, the votes and the deals (and what last night's Commons showdown REALLY means)



MPs last night voted on Theresa May's Brexit plan in what was set to be the most important decision taken by Parliament since the Second World War.

The PM suffered a catastrophic defeat in the crunch vote, with MPs seizing on her weakness to push their own plans for Britain's future with the EU.

Politicians are deeply divided over whether Brexit should be soft or hard, and if the UK should go for a Norway-style deal or a Canada plus plan.

But the terms and arguments deployed by MPs are often steeped in jargon and bamboozling to the ordinary Brit.

Here are some of the things that will help you to finally understand the Brexit debate rocking Britain and its Parliament.

1. Plan B – what is it and why do we need one?

Theresa May has struck a deal with the EU - but MPs voted it down by a massive majority last night, meaning she will have to come up with a Plan B.

And last week week MPs passed an amendment put forward by Tory Remainer Dominic Grieve which gives the PM just three working days to come up with her new plan.

It means she will be hauled back to the Commons on Monday to spell out what she will do next.

The PM has so far refused to say what her Plan B will be, but she will be under huge pressure to rule out a no deal Brexit and say what direction she plans to take the talks in next.

Remainers will want her to go for a Norway-style deal, which will keep the UK in the single market and therefore free movement, or a second referendum.

While Brexiteers will push for the PM to go for a Canada-style free deal which will take Britain fully out of the EU's customs union and single market.

2. The Remainer plot - who is behind it and how would it work?

A group of Tory Remainers have launched a plot to try to take over Brexit talks if the PM cannot come up with a plan in three days.

Tory MP Nick Boles said that if this happens the Liaison Committee - a committee of 32 senior MPs which is dominated by Remainers - should take over the talks.

It is believed that Tory former ministers Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve are also involved in the plot.

This plan to sideline the Government would flout the rules of Parliament, but Commons Speaker John Bercow - who would have the final say on if this is possible or not - has made it clear he is happy to re-write the rules when it comes to Brexit.

No10 believe that if the plan succeeds then the MPs on the committee will push for a softer Brexit, for example to get a Norway-style deal which would keep the UK in the single market and therefore keeping free movement of people.

3. No deal - what would it mean for Britain and who opposes it?

Britain has been locked in talks with the EU to thrash out a Brexit deal, but if a new plan cannot be quickly agreed then the UK will crash out with no deal.

But many MPs have warned they will do whatever it takes to block a no deal - fearing this will send the UK's economy into meltdown.

And a string of Cabinet ministers, including Greg Clark, Amber Rudd and David Gauke are expected to quit the Cabinet in fury if the PM then backs a no deal Brexit.

Economic experts have issued dire warnings about the fall-out of a no deal with the CBI saying it could slash 8 per cent off the size of the UK's economy and plunging the country into a massive recession.

But there is a group of die-hard Brexiteers in the Tory Party, including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the European Research Group, who say there is nothing to fear about a no deal Brexit.

This group sees going for a no deal Brexit as a step towards their goal of achieving a Canada plus style trade deal with the EU.

4. No Confidence Vote - what is it and who would back it?

Jeremy Corbyn took up Theresa May's challenge to table a motion of no confidence in the government in the aftermath of the vote on the withdrawal deal.

If the PM lost the vote, then another candidate has 14 working days to hold and win a vote of confidence of MPs - if they manage this then they become PM.

If no party leader can do this within the two weeks then another general election is called.

But it is unlikely that the Labour leader will be able to win the backing of a single MP from the ranks of the Tories or the DUP - meaning his bid to topple Mrs May is likely to fail.

5. General Election - how could one be called and who wants it?

Labour have been demanding an election, while many commentators believe that the Tories may end up having to call another election to break the political deadlock in Parliament.

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, Mrs May would need the Commons to agree to hold another election - and many MPs will be dead-set against the plan which they fear would cost them their seats and could hand Mr Corbyn the keys to No10.

But if the PM's deal is voted down and MPs cannot agree an alternative before the UK leaves on March 29 then an election may end up being called to bring in new MPs who may be able back a deal.

6. Second referendum – why might we need one and what would the question be?

Many MPs are pushing for a second referendum to be held, less than three years after voters backed Brexit.

Remainers argue that with MPs unable to agree a deal among themselves then the only way forward is to send the question back to the public.

Many Labour MPs, the Lib Dems and a powerful group of Tory MPs all back a second referendum.

But Mrs May has repeatedly ruled out holding one while she is PM, and even backers of the plan are at loggerheads over what should be on the ballot paper.

Some Remainers believe voters should be offered a choice between the PM's plan and remaining in the EU on current terms, but some others believe a no deal Brexit on world trade organisation terms should be offered.

7. Who is Gareth Johnson, the latest Tory to quit the government?

Tory MP Gareth Johnson quit as a whip whose job it is to convince his fellow Conservative MPs to back the PM's plan - so he could oppose the deal.

He is the latest in a long line of Tory MPs who have resigned as aides and ministers to voice their objections to her blueprint.

The MP for Dartford has a strongly Leave-supporting seat, and he was appointed an assistant whip, one of the most junior ranks, in November last year.

Sources said he had been 'desperate' to get into government, but pointed out that his voters were overwhelmingly Brexit-backing.

Resigning today, he said he was putting his 'loyalty to the country above loyalty to the government'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.