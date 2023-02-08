Bus crashes daycare center in Canada, kills 2 children

ALBAWABA - Two kids were killed in Canada's Montreal after a bus crashed into a daycare center on Wednesday, police revealed.

A bus crashed into a daycare center in Laval, Québec leaving two killed and six others injured.

Authorities in Quebec said two children have died and six others were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a city bus drove into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb https://t.co/OO6pw0OkuY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 8, 2023

The driver was identified as Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, and was arrested by police.

St-Amand is now facing charges of homicide and dangerous driving, according to a police source.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Nine ambulances arrived at the place following the accident. Sources said six injured kids are not in critical condition, CTV News reported.