Bus crashes daycare center in Canada, kills 2 children

Published February 8th, 2023 - 07:38 GMT
daycare center
Police secure the scene where a city bus crashed into a day care center on February 8, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Sophie THILL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Two kids were killed in Canada's Montreal after a bus crashed into a daycare center on Wednesday, police revealed.

A bus crashed into a daycare center in Laval, Québec leaving two killed and six others injured.

The driver was identified as Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, and was arrested by police.

St-Amand is now facing charges of homicide and dangerous driving, according to a police source.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Nine ambulances arrived at the place following the accident. Sources said six injured kids are not in critical condition, CTV News reported.

