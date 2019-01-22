In Business-as-Usual-Posture MBS Meet Singapore Deputy Premier

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP/ File)

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratunam on Monday in Riyadh to review bilateral relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The crown prince also discussed with Shanmugaratunam opportunities for developing cooperation between the two sides in various fields, especially the economic aspect, and the desire of the Singaporean government to contribute to programs and projects to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030 program.

Shanmugaratunam is also Singapore's minister for economic policy.

Among those who attended the meeting meeting were Majid Al-Qasabi, Saudi trade and investment manager; Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of energy, industry and mineral resources; Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh; Saudi Ambassador to Singapore Saad Al-Saleh. Osman; Lawrence Anderson, the Singaporean ambassador to the Kingdom; and a number of officials.

