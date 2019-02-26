Can New Saudi Woman Ambassador Carry US Heat in Washington?

Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud speaks during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the capital Riyadh. (AFP/ File)

The appointment of the first female Saudi ambassador to the US is overshadowed by the fact that the kingdom continues to detain female activists fighting for women’s rights in the absolute monarchy.

Saudi Arabia has named a princess as its first-ever female ambassador to the United States, a key relationship that has been severely strained in light of the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Reema bint Bandar, daughter of the former and longtime ambassador to the US Bandar bin Sultan, will replace Prince Khalid bin Salman, the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who has been appointed as the vice defence minister.

A series of royal orders over the weekend announced the changes in a sign that MBS is keen to tighten his immediate family’s hold on the levers of power.

The princess will have a difficult time repairing Saudi Arabia's relationship with the US considering MBS is the prime suspect in the killing and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

Bint Bandar, comes in with the advantage of potentially relying on her father's unparalleled experience to navigate the complicated halls of power in Washington. Her previous roles have largely seen her involved in sports associations in Saudi Arabia and as CEO of luxury retailer Alfa International, meaning the new ambassador has little in the way of actual diplomatic experience which will be necessary to navigate Washington.

Commentators have suggested that while the move by MBS is smart, appointing a woman to one of the most senior and prestigious diplomatic posts and showing the kingdom as progressive, it may ultimately fail, even if does buy some positive column inches initially.

Tamara Cofman Wittes, a Senior Fellow at the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, was not convinced, saying: “Sending a woman as ambassador to Washington does not erase the fact that you jail women for peacefully advocating for the change you say you support. Release them.”

Saudi Arabia is currently holding several Saudi women in detention who have fought for women’s right to drive, and there are credible allegations from international human rights organisations that the women have faced torture.

In addition to the female activists, Saudi authorities have also imprisoned many Saudi Islamic scholars who have campaigned for a constitutional monarchy, with one recent scholar dying in prison as a result of poor conditions and possible torture.

Quentin de Pimodan, International Advisor at the Research Institute for European and American Studies, described the Saudi move as a “smart, pragmatic and wise decision”.

However, he added: “[Claiming the appointment is] an example of how women can achieve under the current leadership is a bit far-fetched.”

Bint Bander is the daughter of a powerful member of the Saudi royal court, who himself served as US ambassador to Washington for 22 years.

While the Trump administration has long held the position that there is no “direct link” to MBS for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the CIA, has intercepted messages that suggest the prince was involved, or at least it could not have happened without his knowledge.

Another royal decree ordered a one-month salary bonus for Saudi military members on the frontlines of Yemen war.

