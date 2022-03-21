  1. Home
Can Russia, Ukraine Delegates Get Their 'Act Together' and Stop The War?

Published March 21st, 2022 - 06:11 GMT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP)
Intensive efforts being made to reach an agreement, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

Negotiations on a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia will continue online on Monday, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

Mykhailo Mykhailovych Podolyak said intensive efforts were being made to reach an agreement.

According to UN estimates, at least 902 civilians have been killed and around 1,459 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The UN has said the real figures are likely to be much higher as conditions on the ground make verification difficult.

UN data shows over 3.38 million refugees have fled from Ukraine since the war began, while some 6.5 million are estimated to be internally displaced in the country.


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

