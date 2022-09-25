Can a Solution to The Syrian Crisis be Found?

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly over reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The two ministers highlighted that envisioned solutions to the crisis must guarantee the unity and sovereignty of Syria to restore its security, stability and regional role, as well as defeat terrorism and create amenable circumstances for the voluntary return of refugees, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.