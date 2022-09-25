Can a Solution to The Syrian Crisis be Found?

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned against the UK moving its embassy to occupied Jerusalem, saying: "East Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state, and we have warned against taking any such step." pic.twitter.com/nFcCXnSDYG— V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) September 24, 2022
During the meeting, Safadi stressed the importance of activating efforts to end the Syrian crisis and address all of its repercussions in a way that realises the aspirations of the Syrian people and protects its security and interests, highlighting the significance of the pan-Arab role in these efforts.
Safadi and Mekdad also went over bilateral relations and cooperation to can serve both countries’ interests with a focus on issues of border security, combating drug smuggling, water, food security and refugees.
