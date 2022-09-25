  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Can a Solution to The Syrian Crisis be Found?

Can a Solution to The Syrian Crisis be Found?

Published September 25th, 2022 - 11:46 GMT
Jordanian Foreign Minister
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a press conference with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (unseen) following their meeting in Jordan's capital Amman, on January 3, 2022. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly over reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis.
 
The two ministers highlighted that envisioned solutions to the crisis must guarantee the unity and sovereignty of Syria to restore its security, stability and regional role, as well as defeat terrorism and create amenable circumstances for the voluntary return of refugees, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

During the meeting, Safadi stressed the importance of activating efforts to end the Syrian crisis and address all of its repercussions in a way that realises the aspirations of the Syrian people and protects its security and interests, highlighting the significance of the pan-Arab role in these efforts.

Safadi and Mekdad also went over bilateral relations and cooperation to can serve both countries’ interests with a focus on issues of border security, combating drug smuggling, water, food security and refugees.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:JordanSyriaUNUNGA

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...