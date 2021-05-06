Can Sudan Get a Fair Deal on The Nile Dam?

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has stressed the importance of reaching a binding agreement regarding the Renaissance Dam, which would allow better planning for agricultural development and production, state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday.

Gerd: Sudan talks tough with Ethiopia over River Nile dam https://t.co/1kFedmts1O — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 21, 2021

Sudan will always be at the mercy of Ethiopia for water without an agreement, Hamdok said, as he demanded for a binding accord within the framework of international law.

The issues related to the Renaissance Dam were serious and related to the security and safety of millions in Sudan and Egypt, SUNA reported, quoting Hamdok’s earlier CNN interview.

The Prime Minister indicated that Sudan proposed to transform the role of observers into mediators to help reach a binding agreement on the dam.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok confirmed that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam threatens the safety of 20 million Sudanese citizens, noting that "their lives are dependent on the Blue Nile."https://t.co/Xw0AF4QsXd — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) January 20, 2021

Hamdok also highlighted Sudan’s current border crisis with Ethiopia, pointing out that it had been resolved since 1902 by the pact demarcating the borders on the map and that successive Ethiopian governments have recognized these borders.