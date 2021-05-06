Can Sudan Get a Fair Deal on The Nile Dam?

  1. Home
Published May 6th, 2021 - 07:08 GMT
Sudan calls for a binding agreement on the Renaissance Dam
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaking in Kahrtoum. (AFP)

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has stressed the importance of reaching a binding agreement regarding the Renaissance Dam, which would allow better planning for agricultural development and production, state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday.

Sudan will always be at the mercy of Ethiopia for water without an agreement, Hamdok said, as he demanded for a binding accord within the framework of international law.

 

The issues related to the Renaissance Dam were serious and related to the security and safety of millions in Sudan and Egypt, SUNA reported, quoting Hamdok’s earlier CNN interview.  

The Prime Minister indicated that Sudan proposed to transform the role of observers into mediators to help reach a binding agreement on the dam.

Hamdok also highlighted Sudan’s current border crisis with Ethiopia, pointing out that it had been resolved since 1902 by the pact demarcating the borders on the map and that successive Ethiopian governments have recognized these borders.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Nile DamSudanEgyptEthiopia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

