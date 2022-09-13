  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Can War Flare up on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border?

Can War Flare up on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border?

Published September 13th, 2022 - 05:40 GMT
Armenia
An Armenian soldier walks at the front line as troops hold positions on October 18, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region. / AFP / ARIS MESSINIS
Highlights
Azerbaijan refused Armenia's accusations of targeting civilian positions.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced fresh clashes with the Azerbaijani armed forces near the border between the two countries. It is  accusing Azerbaijan for what it terms as large-scale provocation and attempting to refuel the conflict.

Also ReadMassive Explosion Blows up an Armenia Market in Yerevan Massive Explosion Blows up an Armenia Market in Yerevan

In a statement, the MoD reported some casualties on the Armenian side. However, it stated that their forces are trying their best to combat attacks by Azerbaijan, being "emphasized that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the large-scale provocation."

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry in Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces are attempting to cross the Armenian border and 'does not stop the advance attempts' following the fighting that erupted, Tuesday morning. 

On the other hand, Azerbaijan also reported multiple losses among its troops after large-scale border clashes with Armenia saying armed forces used different weapons, including mortars, to target Azerbaijani military positions in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

A statement released by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan stated that Armenia, used its extensive mountainous and valley gaps planting landmines in the areas between the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan army and the connecting supply roads there.

Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani governments exchanged accusations about who started provocations that led to the latest clashes.  Azerbaijan rejects Armenia's claims of targeting civilians' oppositions, facilities, and infrastructure.

The ongoing conflict on the border began on 12 May 2021, when Azerbaijani soldiers crossed several kilometres into Armenia in the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik, occupying.

Tags:ArmeniaAzerbaijanClasheshBorder

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...