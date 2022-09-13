Can War Flare up on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border?

The Armenian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced fresh clashes with the Azerbaijani armed forces near the border between the two countries. It is accusing Azerbaijan for what it terms as large-scale provocation and attempting to refuel the conflict.

In a statement, the MoD reported some casualties on the Armenian side. However, it stated that their forces are trying their best to combat attacks by Azerbaijan, being "emphasized that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the large-scale provocation."

(3/3) The current situation as a result of the large-scale aggression carried out by Azerbaijan was presented to the defence attachés and it was noted that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full responsibility for the further developments. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 13, 2022

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry in Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces are attempting to cross the Armenian border and 'does not stop the advance attempts' following the fighting that erupted, Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan also reported multiple losses among its troops after large-scale border clashes with Armenia saying armed forces used different weapons, including mortars, to target Azerbaijani military positions in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

A statement released by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan stated that Armenia, used its extensive mountainous and valley gaps planting landmines in the areas between the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan army and the connecting supply roads there.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan



🔗https://t.co/UXAAn8P9K8 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 13, 2022

Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani governments exchanged accusations about who started provocations that led to the latest clashes. Azerbaijan rejects Armenia's claims of targeting civilians' oppositions, facilities, and infrastructure.

The ongoing conflict on the border began on 12 May 2021, when Azerbaijani soldiers crossed several kilometres into Armenia in the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik, occupying.