  3. Massive Explosion Blows up an Armenia Market in Yerevan

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 14th, 2022 - 11:28 GMT
ALBAWABA - A massive explosion hits a market in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. This is breaking news with the story developing.

The explosion was in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan. 

Its being described as a 'monstrous' explosion with many feared dead will initial eyewitness account put the number to at least seven.

