Massive Explosion Blows up an Armenia Market in Yerevan

ALBAWABA - A massive explosion hits a market in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. This is breaking news with the story developing.

BREAKING: Strong explosion hits market in Armenia’s capital Yerevan https://t.co/XE97dqZNja pic.twitter.com/waHWB0LtUh — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 14, 2022

The explosion was in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

An explosion occurred in the "Surmalu" shopping center in #Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.



According to preliminary information, there are victims. pic.twitter.com/ZAVcI6umqg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 14, 2022

Its being described as a 'monstrous' explosion with many feared dead will initial eyewitness account put the number to at least seven.