Can Women TV Anchors Work Under Taliban Rule?

ALBAWABA – So will Afghan women continue to serve as female TV presenters and/or anchors in Afghanistan under the new government? Everyone is wondering.

News Anchor Wanita Pertama Afghanistan Wawancarai Pejabat Taliban https://t.co/BQqnK4IzkX — RCTI (@rctitv) August 18, 2021

Others are saying is there an ideological shift in the movement that has been at best described as archaic by the West?

Many are continuing to pose this question particularly after the Taliban took over power in the country. The situation is confusing – and maybe its early days – but the Taliban rulers has been reassuring this far, or maybe not!

Social media have been going crazy about this issue. At one time we saw an Afghan female presenter in Islamic tire interviewing a Taliban official which points out the extreme Islamic movement adopting a more tolerant attitude towards women.

'One cannot believe a word they say. We have to watch what they do.'



CNN Chief International anchor Christiane Amanpour shares her doubts over the Taliban's promises.



She says most women in Afghanistan are concerned for their future.



Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/mnZwWNUuVp — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 18, 2021

But not so quickly! One anchor at the Afghan public TV station was told she was no longer needed and not to show up for work. Khadija Amin said her boss told her that women are no longer allowed to work at the station. So what is going on?