Can Women TV Anchors Work Under Taliban Rule?

ALBAWABA – So will Afghan women continue to serve as female TV presenters and/or anchors in Afghanistan under the new government? Everyone is wondering.
News Anchor Wanita Pertama Afghanistan Wawancarai Pejabat Taliban https://t.co/BQqnK4IzkX— RCTI (@rctitv) August 18, 2021
Others are saying is there an ideological shift in the movement that has been at best described as archaic by the West?
Female news anchor interviews #Taliban spokesperson in #Afghanistan: Is this an ideology shift?#Kabul #AfghanWomen #Talibans https://t.co/vioUnEkGSf— Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) August 18, 2021
Many are continuing to pose this question particularly after the Taliban took over power in the country. The situation is confusing – and maybe its early days – but the Taliban rulers has been reassuring this far, or maybe not!
Social media have been going crazy about this issue. At one time we saw an Afghan female presenter in Islamic tire interviewing a Taliban official which points out the extreme Islamic movement adopting a more tolerant attitude towards women.
'One cannot believe a word they say. We have to watch what they do.'— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 18, 2021
CNN Chief International anchor Christiane Amanpour shares her doubts over the Taliban's promises.
She says most women in Afghanistan are concerned for their future.
Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/mnZwWNUuVp
But not so quickly! One anchor at the Afghan public TV station was told she was no longer needed and not to show up for work. Khadija Amin said her boss told her that women are no longer allowed to work at the station. So what is going on?
Khadija Amin is the news anchor on state TV last week. Taliban took over her seat as of Monday, and Ms Amin told us that she had been informed by her boss just today that women are no longer allowed to return to work at Afghan State Television!#Afghanistan #WomenOfAfghanistan— Mutstar.co (@MutstarCo) August 18, 2021
