Can Women TV Anchors Work Under Taliban Rule?

Published August 18th, 2021 - 08:52 GMT
Wanita Pertama interviewing a Taliban official (twitter)

ALBAWABA – So will Afghan women continue to serve as female TV presenters and/or anchors in Afghanistan under the new government? Everyone is wondering.

Others are saying is there an ideological shift in the movement that has been at best described as archaic by the West?

Many are continuing to pose this question particularly after the Taliban took over power in the country. The situation is confusing – and maybe its early days – but the Taliban rulers has been reassuring this far, or maybe not!

Social media have been going crazy about this issue. At one time we saw an Afghan female presenter in Islamic tire interviewing a Taliban official which points out the extreme Islamic movement adopting a more tolerant attitude towards women.

But not so quickly! One anchor at the Afghan public TV station was told she was no longer needed and not to show up for work. Khadija Amin said her boss told her that women are no longer allowed to work at the station. So what is going on?

 

