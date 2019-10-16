Canada Joins France, Germany in Halting Arm Sales to Turkey

  1. Home
Published October 16th, 2019 - 06:37 GMT
This picture taken on October 15, 2019 shows a missile fired by Turkish forces towards the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, from the Turkish side of the border at Ceylanpinar district in Sanliurfa on the first week of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces. (AFP/ File Photo)
Canada on Tuesday announced it had temporarily suspended "new export permits" to Turkey, particularly of military equipment, in response to Ankara's offensive into northern Syria.
"Canada firmly condemns Turkey's military incursion into Syria," Global Affairs Canada, the foreign ministry, said in statement.

"This unilateral action risks undermining the stability of an already-fragile region, exacerbating the humanitarian situation and rolling back progress achieved by the Global Coalition Against Daesh (Islamic State), of which Turkey is a member."

The suspended export permits cover "controlled property," essentially military equipment, according to a list provided by the ministry.

Ottawa's move follows similar measures by several European countries, including UK, France and Germany - one of Turkey's main arms suppliers.

Canada's arms sales to Turkey totaled nearly CAD$116 million (US$87 million) in 2018, according to Global Affairs.
 


