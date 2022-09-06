A Canada Killing Spree Result in 10 Dead, 15 Injured

  1. Home
Published September 6th, 2022 - 06:38 GMT
Suspects in stabbing spree
Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the stabbings in the Saskatchewan province in Canada. (AFP)

A stabbing spree in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada's Saskatchewan province left ten people dead and 15 injured on Sunday, the WAM reported.

Police have launched a search for two suspects. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that Police responding to emergency calls found ten dead in the remote Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, the UAE news agency added.

Meanwhile AFP has full reports on the horrendous killing spree. Canadian police scoured Saskatchewan and neighboring provinces on Monday in a major manhunt for two fugitives suspected of carrying out a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded 15. The killings in the James Smith Cree Nation Indigenous community and the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan are among the deadliest incidents of mass violence to ever hit the nation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks”, adding in a statement that Canadians are mourning this “tragic violence”.

Some of the devastation was described in local reports and social media posts. Weldon resident Diane Shier told the daily Saskatoon Star Phoenix her neighbor, a man who lived with his adult grandson, was killed in the attack. The grandson reportedly hid in the basement and called police. “It was about 7:30 am. My husband was in the garden. He saw police cars and an ambulance come to town. It’s a little town. This is terrible, terrible. We’ve still got our doors locked, staying inside, not going out,” she told the nwespaper according to a report by the French news agency.

 

