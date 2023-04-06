Canada repatriates 4 women, 10 kids from Syria

ALBAWABA - A Kurdish official announced that Canadian authorities repatriated 14 women and children from a camp, northeastern Syria.

Kurdish authorities handed over four women and 10 children to a Canadian delegation, AFP reported on Thursday.

Canada repatriating women and children from Syria - lawyer https://t.co/EmKQ0cZR2S — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 5, 2023

The Kurdish official Khaled Ibrahim said: "On Wednesday... four wives and 10 children of foreign fighters of Daesh (IS) who were living in the Roj camp were handed over to representatives of the Canadian foreign ministry."

According to the official, the women were aged between 26 and 35, while the children were aged between 3 and 11.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon confirmed on Wednesday the women and children were "en route" to Canada. However, Ottawa has yet to confirm they are in transit.