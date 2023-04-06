Canada repatriates 4 women, 10 kids from Syria

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2023 - 09:17 GMT
Syria
A woman sits outside her tent at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on March 19, 2023 following heavy rainfall. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A Kurdish official announced that Canadian authorities repatriated 14 women and children from a camp, northeastern Syria.

Kurdish authorities handed over four women and 10 children to a Canadian delegation, AFP reported on Thursday.

The Kurdish official Khaled Ibrahim said: "On Wednesday... four wives and 10 children of foreign fighters of Daesh (IS) who were living in the Roj camp were handed over to representatives of the Canadian foreign ministry."

According to the official, the women were aged between 26 and 35, while the children were aged between 3 and 11.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon confirmed on Wednesday the women and children were "en route" to Canada. However, Ottawa has yet to confirm they are in transit.

