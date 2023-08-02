Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife Sophie

ALBAWABA- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, have revealed their decision to separate, as reported on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. This unexpected development marks the end of their 18-year marriage.

The couple has signed a legal agreement regarding their separation and will be parting ways while leaving behind three children from their previous union.

Trudeau took to his Instagram account to share the news, stating, "Sophie and I wanted to share with you that after many serious and difficult discussions, we have made the decision to separate." In a similar post on her own Instagram account, Sophie conveyed the same message.

The Prime Minister emphasized their commitment to handling the separation responsibly, stating, "We are working to ensure that all legal and ethical steps are taken in relation to our separation and will continue to do so as we move forward."

Trudeau's office issued a statement requesting respect for the family's privacy, affirming that they will remain a family. Both Sophie and the Prime Minister will prioritize raising their children in a loving, safe, and cooperative environment. The family is also planning to go on vacation together starting next week.

Trudeau, currently 51 years old, married Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48 years old, in late May 2005, and they share three children together. Trudeau became Prime Minister at the age of 43 in late 2015.

