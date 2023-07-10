Homelessness in the US, UK and Canada

ALBAWABA – Every city has a life of its own, but underneath the gleam of towering skyscrapers and lively streets, lies a problem; Homelessness. Some city dwellers, unfortunately, don't have a place to call home.

Let's shed some light on homelessness in the vibrant cities of the USA, UK, and Canada, while highlighting the humanity and resilience of those affected.

Homelessness in the USA - A Tale of Two Cities

As the sun sets over the City of Angels, around 65,111 individuals lack a warm bed to retreat to.

In 2022, Los Angeles housed the nation's largest homeless population, a testament to the city's gaping economic divide.

Meanwhile, on the other coast, New York City sheltered around 61,840 homeless individuals, forming a stark contrast to its glamorous skyline.

But here's an eye-opener. Being homeless isn't a choice, nor is it the result of laziness.

Factors like affordable housing scarcity, poverty, and unemployment contribute heavily to this predicament. Imagine trying to maintain a healthy work-life balance when your "home" is a tent on the pavement or a bench in a park.

Surprisingly, cities with chillier climates like Milwaukee, Boston, and New York City have higher proportions of sheltered homeless people.

It’s a classic tale of survival against the elements.

View of the homeless encampments along Central Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, California - Source: Shutterstock

Homelessness in the UK – Unseen but Not Unnoticed

Crossing the Atlantic, we land in the United Kingdom, home to a rich historical tapestry, a monarchy, and around 67.33 million people.

Amidst the hustle and bustle, however, there's a quiet issue we need to address – homelessness.

In 2021, an alarming number of about 227,000 households were experiencing what is known as 'core' homelessness, involving rough sleeping, sofa surfing, or living in unsuitable temporary accommodations. The figures have been rising annually, with homelessness peaking in 2019.

Although it's not all bad news. In the UK, local authorities have a duty to secure a home for some groups of people. This effort aims to provide a safety net for those experiencing homelessness, creating a brighter outlook for a country that strives to reduce its homelessness rates.

Homelessness in Canada - The Great White North

The final leg of our journey takes us to Canada, the second-largest country by land area. In this diverse nation of approximately 38.25 million people, homelessness is just as complex.

Like their counterparts in the USA and UK, Canadian citizens facing homelessness battle a multitude of barriers. The lack of affordable housing and employment opportunities, along with mental health issues and substance abuse, play a significant role.

And the challenge doesn't end there. Even if employment is secured, maintaining a job while experiencing homelessness can be a Herculean task.

When applying for jobs, having a permanent address and a reliable mode of communication is often non-negotiable, further complicating their situation.

Young woman gives money to homeless man sitting in an unnamed city - Source: Shutterstock

Homelessness: the phenomenon

We might have journeyed across three different countries, but the undercurrent of homelessness remains consistent – It's a multifaceted problem that's more than just a lack of physical housing.

Understanding this can help us change our perception and treatment of those experiencing homelessness.

They are fellow humans navigating a difficult situation and they need our empathy, understanding, and support. Let's always remember to extend kindness because that's what makes us human after all.

As the late great Robin Williams once said, "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."

These cities might sleep, but the issue of homelessness doesn't.