Car Bomb Kills 11, Injures 10 at Somali Shopping Mall

car bombing against a shopping mall in the Somali capital kills 10. (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Mogadishu Follow >

Eleven people were killed and ten wounded on Monday in a car bombing against a shopping mall in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Police said that the al-Shabaab terrorist group was likely behind the attack in the Hamarweyne district, a busy area with shops and restaurants.

"Several dead people were removed from a wrecked building at the blast scene. So far death toll is 11 civilians and 10 others injured," police officer Mohamed Hussein said.

Hussein had earlier put the death toll at two.

A Reuters witness saw one dead person at the scene, where four cars burned and a restaurant was destroyed.

Al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia against government and other targets.

The militants also carry out attacks outside Somalia. Its latest assault in neighboring Kenya, a suicide and gun attack at an office and hotel complex in the capital Nairobi last month, killed 21 people.

Al-Shabaab want Kenya to withdraw its troops from Somalia where they are stationed as part of an African peacekeeping force which helps defend the central government.





This article has been adapted from its original source.