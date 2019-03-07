Car Bomb Shatters Somali Capital Mogadishu
People stand at the site of a car bomb near a restaurant near the Somali ministry of internal security in Mogadishu on April 5, 2017. (AFP Photo)
A "heavy" explosion rocked central Mogadishu Thursday morning, leaving an unknown number of casualties, a security official and witnesses said.
"The blast occurred at a checkpoint close to the National Theatre, we don’t have the details but there are casualties," said Mohamed Adam, a security official.
"It was a car bomb," added witness Ibrahim Farey.
