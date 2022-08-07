  1. Home
A Ceasefire is Delayed in Gaza as Israeli Military Strikes Continue

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 7th, 2022 - 06:08 GMT
ALBAWABA - The truce that was talked about between Israel and Islamic Jihad is yet to take take effect.  

Talks about a truce being mediated by Egypt is yet to take place which means that the military operations continue.

The ceasefire was to take place 17 GMT but it has not yet because of outstanding points between Israel and Jihad Al Islami. 

 


