A Ceasefire is Delayed in Gaza as Israeli Military Strikes Continue

ALBAWABA - The truce that was talked about between Israel and Islamic Jihad is yet to take take effect.
Talks about a truce being mediated by Egypt is yet to take place which means that the military operations continue.
The ceasefire was to take place 17 GMT but it has not yet because of outstanding points between Israel and Jihad Al Islami.
#عاجل— Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) August 7, 2022
وزير العدل الإسرائيلي: لا وقف لإطلاق النار في قطاع غزة حتى الآن https://t.co/wnKEbpTeyu
