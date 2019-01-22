Chad Israel Normalization 'Stab-in-Back' to Palestinian Nation Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shakes hands with Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno at a joint statements in Jerusalem November 25, 2018 (AFP)

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has denounced Chad’s normalization of relations with Israel as a “stab in the back” of the Palestinian nation, calling on the N’Djamena government to reconsider the move.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Chad, where he and Chadian President Idriss Deby “announced the renewal of diplomatic relations between Chad and Israel.”

In a statement on Monday, Hamas condemned Chad’s involvement in a “dangerous wave of normalization with the Israeli occupation.”

The Palestinian movement further denounced Chad’s policy shift “as a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and their just cause” against the Israeli occupation of their homeland.

“While Hamas realizes the dangerous repercussions of normalization with the Israeli occupation on the Palestinian cause, it calls on Chad to reconsider its move, isolate the Israeli occupation, and continue supporting the Palestinian people's freedom struggle against the occupation,” the statement read.

Deby, who won a disputed fifth term in April 2016, visited the occupied Palestinian territories and met with Netanyahu in November, becoming the first Chadian leader to visit Israel, 47 years after the two sides severed ties.

Back then, Israeli media cited sources in N’Djamena as saying that Deby’s visit was focused on “security” and that Tel Aviv had already been supplying weapons and other military equipment to Chad.

Over the past two years, Netanyahu has been seeking to secure a foothold in Africa. He has traveled to several African states in a bid to convince them to stop voting against the Israeli regime at the United Nations in favor of Palestinians.

Israel is also said to be seeking to take advantage of insurgency and Takfiri militancy gripping parts of Africa to sell advanced military equipment to conflict-ridden states across the continent.

The Israeli regime is now seeking to restore relations with Mali, a West African country, The Times of Israel reported on Monday.

The report, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said the regime is preparing for a visit by Mali’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga “in the coming weeks.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.