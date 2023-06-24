ALBAWABA - In a recent development, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced a major blow to the Wagner private military group. According to official sources, the ministry claims to have neutralized 150,000 Wagner mercenaries, destroyed 700 Wagner tanks, and captured four high-profile figures, including the notorious leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. This decisive action showcases the Russian military's determination to maintain national security and combat illicit armed activities.

Amidst these events, the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the West of attempting to exploit Wagner's rebellion for its own strategic interests. They assert that certain Western powers are utilizing the situation to further their own goals, highlighting the need for vigilance and caution in evaluating the ongoing developments.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed its support for the rule of law in Russia. Tehran has emphasized the importance of upholding legal frameworks and ensuring stability within the nation. This statement underscores Iran's commitment to respecting the sovereignty and internal affairs of other countries.

As the investigation continues and legal consequences await the captured individuals, these latest developments shed light on the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Wagner group's activities and the efforts undertaken by various nations to address the situation in a manner that upholds the rule of law and national security.