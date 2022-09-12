Charles III Makes First Address to Parliament as King

Charles III on Monday made his inaugural address to parliament as king since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy," he told members of the elected lower House of Commons and the upper chamber House of Lords packed into Westminster Hall.

The coffin of his late mother will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday evening until her funeral Monday.



